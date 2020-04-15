Winzer, Linda K. 1947-2020

Atchison, Kan. Linda K. Winzer, 72, of Atchison, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at the Medicalodge of Atchison.
Linda was born Dec. 2, 1947, in Atchison, the daughter of Ernest and Pauline (Hansen) Yeigh.
She was part owner, and operator of Winzer Brother Trucking Company and she also was a house cleaner.
Linda was a member of St. Marks Lutheran Church, Atchison.
She enjoyed traveling, going to the casino with her mom, crocheting, reading, crafts and her plants.
Linda married Everett Winzer, on Aug. 17, 1974, at St. Marks Lutheran Church, Atchison.
He preceded her in death on Dec. 12, 1987.
Survivors include: a cousin, Myrna McConnaughey; aunts, Gladis Bewley and Rene Hansen; brothers-in-law, Robert and Ollie Winzer; sister-in-law, Reona and Ted Johnson; lots of cousins and nieces; and her fur babies, Coco, Ginger and Mojo.
She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Linda has been cremated under the direction of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, and a private family burial of cremated remains will be at Mt. Olive Cemetery, Troy, Kansas, at a later date.
Memorials are suggested to: Atchison Humane Society, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.