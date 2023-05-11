Pat Wilson, 72, Atchison, died Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at her residence.
A Celebration of Life Visitation will be Thursday, May 18, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home. The public is encouraged to wear their favorite sports apparel especially red or blue.
Interment will be in Mt. Vernon Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions to the Tammy Walker Cancer Research Center in Salina, Kansas, and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Pat was born July 21, 1950, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Andrew Mick and Edith (Foster) Kurtz. She attended Atchison County Community Schools graduating in 1967.
She and Alvin L. Wilson were united in marriage on March 18, 1972, at the First Christian Church in Atchison. Mr. Wilson preceded her in death on April 11, 2014.
Pat was employed as an office assistant for the Military Review magazine at Ft. Leavenworth for over 40 years.
For over 40 years Pat enjoyed bowling, she participated in many leagues and went to state and national tournaments. She enjoyed knitting and made many special items for people in her life. Pat loved watching the Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs. She always kept a nice yard but in more recent years she had fun growing more flowers and plants. Drag racing was a pleasure of hers, as she would tag along anytime someone was headed to the drag strip. Her love of drag racing was more than a casual observer as she was integral in helping with the family racing crew, she wasnt afraid to get her hands dirty. Above all else, Pat loved being a grandmother, she took pride in attending as many of her grandchildrens activities as possible.
Survivors include a son, Craig (Ammie) Wilson, Atchison, a daughter, Mindy (Chris) Burns, Salina; a brother, Ron Kurtz, Atchison, a sister, Sandra Kurtz, Independence, Missouri; and six grandchildren, Andrew (Montana) Wilson, Melanie Wilson, Jaxon Kolzow, Brixen Ivy Kolzow, Kylee Burns, Jaycee Burns, and a great grandson, Zayden Rojas and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her parents. As published in the Atchison Globe.
