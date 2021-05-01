Wilson, Mary Lou 1943-2021

CUMMINGS, Kan. Mary Lou Wilson, 77, of Cummings, Kansas, died on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Mosaic Life Center, St Joseph, Missouri.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Cormode Officiating. Burial will follow in the Cummings Cemetery, Cummings. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are requested to the Atchison County 4-H or the KETCH Program and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Mary Lou was born on June 30, 1943 in Valley Falls, Kansas, the daughter of Jack V. and Elizabeth Betty (Foster) Kirkham. She graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1961 and attended the Platte Guard Business School. Mary Lou worked for Lincoln Grain, the Atchison County CO-OP, with her mother at the Sunset Dari Dine, Valley Falls, KS and was the Postmaster for US Postal Service in Cummings and Lancaster. She retired in 2015 after approximately 25 years. Mary Lou was a member of the Cummings Christian Church, the VFW Auxiliary, a member of the Lady Elks # 647, Atchison, the Lancaster Saddle Club and enjoyed quilting, sewing, bowling, gardening and yard work and attending the grandchildrens sporting events and activities. She was active as a 4-H Leader for the Lucky Clover 4-H and in helping with the Veterans programs through the Elks and the KETCH Program.
She was married to Gary Wilson on April 6, 1962. He survives of the home. Additional survivors include a son, Dan (Misti) Wilson, Cummings; a daughter, Margie (Travis) McConnaughey, Valley Falls, Kansas; two brothers, Bud (Kathy) Kirkham, Stark Kansas, and Harry Dean (Tossie) Kirkham, Valley Falls, Kansas; two sisters, Beverly (Skip) Nitz, Cummings, and Nancy (Jim) Kenny, Palmdale, California; and three grandchildren, Ryan (Cheyenna) Myers, Bethany (Tyler) Jacobson, and Bailey Wilson; and one great-granddaughter, Reese Nicole Jacobson. Her parents Jack and Annie Kirkham, and Betty Kirkham preceded her in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.