Wilson, Mary 1938-2023

SALINA, Kan. Mary Wilson, 84, of Salina, went to be with the Lord on Jan. 6, 2023.
She was born on July 13, 1938, to Veronica and John Ernst of Atchison.
She was married on Sept. 28,1963, to Walt Wilson of Huron, Kansas, to whom she was married for 51 years. They had two children, Karen and Steve, and resided in Salina all of their married life.
Mary worked as a registered nurse at St. Johns Hospital, Salina, from 1963 to her retirement in 1981. Upon retirement, she did insurance physicals for local insurance agents and also was a delivery driver for Jims Pharmacy until the late 1990s. After retirement from the work force, she kicked her nursing skills back in place by taking care of her husband until his passing in July of 2015. She was a devoted wife and mother and loved spending time with her family, friends and her dog, Mollie, as well as her granddogs.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Walt, of Salina; parents, John and Veronica Ernst, of Atchison; and her twin brother, John Ernst, also of Atchison.
She is survived by: her kids, Karen Laas (Mark), of Brookville, Ohio; and Steve, of Salina; sister, Betty Larson, of Everest, Kansas; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been chosen.
The funeral will take place at St. Benedicts Church in Atchison, in the spring of 2023, with a date being determined.
Family and friends are invited to stop by Ryan Mortuary between 12 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, to sign the register book and collect a memorial folder.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Salina Animal Shelter, St. Marys Catholic Church, or Gentiva Hospice, all of Salina, or St. Benedicts Church in Atchison, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 North Eighth Street, Salina, KS 67401. As published in the Atchison Globe.
