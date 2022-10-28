Wilson, Marvin L. 1932-2022

EVEREST, Kan. Marvin Leland Wilson, 90, formerly of Everest, Kansas, died on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at the Carriage Square Living & Rehab Center, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, at the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Everest. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church, Atchison and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Marvin was born on Jan. 13, 1932, in Horton, Kansas, the son of James and Gena (Jenson) Wilson. He graduated from Horton High School in 1950. Marvin worked as a farmer in the Everest Community until retiring in 1994. He moved to Atchison in Sept. 1997. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his friends, Anne and Ron Bryant, Atchison.
His parents, and one sister, Kathleen Wilson, preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
