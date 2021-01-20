HORTON, Kan. Marlise Wilson, 60, of rural Horton, Kansas, passed away on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at the Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas. She was born on Jan. 21, 1960, in Horton, Kansas, the daughter of Gregory and Evelyn Jeannotte Ramirez.
Marlise graduated from Horton High School and attended KU for two years. She worked at the Bank Of Horton, Menninger Foundation, KP&L, and most recently in the office for Brown Atchison Electric in Horton. On April 22, 1989, she married Kenny Wilson at St. Leos Catholic Church in Horton. One of her special joys in life was taking care of her husband and son. She also enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends and her beloved dog, Ruby. She loved decorating, working with flowers and was very artistic. She was a member of the St. Anns Catholic Church, Effingham, Kansas.
Survivors include her husband, Kenny Wilson, of the home; son, Alan Wilson, of Horton; three sisters, Patty Battese of Lawrence, Kansas, Barbara (Jim) Tucker of Baldwin City, Kansas, and Mona (Chris) Cortez of Horton; three brothers, Larry (Leigh) Ramirez, of Independence, Missouri, Steve (Carla) Ramirez, of Lawrence, and Vincent (Stefanie) Ramirez, of Casa Grande, Arizona; mother-in-law, Lila Wilson of Horton; two sisters-in-law, Wanda (Dale) Small, of Muscotah, Kansas, Sharyl (Phil) Leitch of Everest, Kansas; two brothers-in-law, Keith (Dolly) Wilson, of Muscotah, Kansas, and Mike Meerpohl of Holton, Kansas; and several nieces and nephews.
Marlise was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Gloria Meerpohl; nephew, Nathan Cortez; father-in-law, Bill Wilson; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Lisa Wilson; and brother-in-law, Mitch Battese.
Funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the St. Leos Catholic Church in Horton, where a rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. prior to the mass. Burial will be at the Brush Creek Cemetery southeast of Horton.
The family requests to please wear masks and practice social distancing. Friends may call on Tuesday at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton.
Memorials may be made to the Marlise Wilson memorial fund to be designated later and may be sent in care of the mortuary.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com.
Planning on a possible live stream zoom of funeral service. Please check the website later for details. As published in the Atchison Globe.
