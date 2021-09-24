It is with profound sadness that the family of Larry Wilson, of Atchison, announce his peaceful passing on Sept. 20, 2021, at the age of 75 years from heart complications.
He will be cherished and lovingly remembered by: his wife of 29 years, Colene; children: Bianca and Monique Wilson, Trudy Tidwell, Justin Brown and Mark Marshall; grandchildren: Keyaan and Aaliyah Christian, Aaliyah, Bianca and Winter Brown, Langston and Taylor Tidwell-Bennett; and great grandchild, Isaiah Bennett; brothers: Keith, Robert and Gary Whitely and Hickman Wilson; sisters: Daphne Valentine, Deborah Collins, Tamara L. Kilonzi, Gaynelle and Hedy Whitely, Katherine Gorman; aunt, Isabel Easely; and numerous other family and friends.
Larry was pre-deceased by: his parents, Benjamin Wilson Senior and Hattie Pearl Hannah; grandparents, Gail and Harold Wilson; son, Brandon Voltaire Wilson; brothers: Benjamin Wilson, Reginald and James Dudley; sisters: Primla and Diane Whitley and Miriam Teresa Tolbert; uncles: Norman Wilson, Olin Thomas and Hickman Hannah.
Larry Wilson honorably served for four years in the U.S. Army, was a Vietnam war veteran and retired from a 36-year career as a registered nurse at St. Joseph hospital, the Veterans Administration hospital and St. Anthonys hospital in Denver Colorado.
He was an avid collector of classic cars and a remarkable artist, interior decorator and cook. However, he will be most remembered for his kind heart, propensity for love, generous spirit, and his profound ability to connect with people and make those in his presence feel cared for and valued.
A celebration of life service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at at Warnock Lake, 17862 274th Rd Atchison, KS 66002.
Larry has been cremated under the care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Burial with military honors will occur immediately following the celebration of life ceremony, at the Mount Vernon cemetery directly adjacent to Warnock Lake.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Childrens hospital at https://www.stjude.org/ in memory of Larry Wilson. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.