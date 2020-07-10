Wilson, Judith K. 1942-2020

KANSAS CITY, Mo. Judith K. Wilson, 78, Kansas City, Missouri, died Friday, July 3, 2020 at the Ignite Medical Resort in Kansas City.
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Pastor Al Schirmacher officiating. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Atchison County, Kansas.
Visitation with the family will be Friday, July 10, 2020 from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Post-Polio Health International or the Parkinsons Foundation and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Judy was born June 2, 1942, in Horton, Kansas, the daughter of Glen and Bertha (Stirton) Wilson. At 18 months old she was diagnosed with the polio that she suffered with her entire life. She graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1960 in Effingham, Kansas. She then attended and graduated from Highland Community Junior College, Highland, Kansas. Judy later obtained her business degree from Rockhurst College in Kansas City, in 1978.
Judy served for over 30 years as an accountant for Trans World Airlines until her retirement. She lived and worked her entire career in the Kansas City area. She held various positions in Accounts Payable and finished her career in the Tax Department as Manager of Sales and Use Taxes. She found several areas of tax overpayment, resulting in millions of dollars saved for TWA. She was Finance Employee of the Year in 1978 and 1996.
Judy was a member of the Beth Haven Church, in North Kansas City, Missouri; the Antioch Business and Professional Women in the 1970s; volunteered at the TWA museum and Platte County Historical Society; and was active with the Greater Kansas City Post-Polio Support Group.
Judy traveled the world extensively with her affiliation with TWA. She enjoyed photography; fishing; bird watching; cheering on the Kansas City Royals and the Kansas City Chiefs; and as of late enjoyed playing dominoes. She especially enjoyed keeping up with and following her nieces and nephews activities.
She took many wonderful trips to Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and South America, flying stand-by. Some travel highlights include climbing inside the narrow passage of the Great Pyramid of Khufu and cruising the Nile in Egypt, viewing the green paradise of the Inca Empire at Machu Picchu in Peru, the Taj Mahal in India, and the ancient churches of Ephesus, Turkey. She traveled on camel, elephant, donkey, bicycle cart, ship, train, bus and taxi! She was a genealogy buff and family research took her to Canada, Scotland, and several U.S. cities. Judy worked with three other family members to write a Stirton family history book. Judy found later that cruises were an easier mode of travel with her scooter and has been on an Alaskan cruise and several Caribbean cruises.
Survivors include: two sisters, Norma Pederson, Muscotah, Kansas, Violet Thorne, Chanute, Kansas; nieces and nephews, Wanda Wilson Small, Ken Wilson, Keith Wilson, Sharyl Wilson Leitch, Don Robertson, Roberta Robertson Smith, Shelia Sawyer Tyler, Tracy Pederson Porter, Terry Pederson, Mike Thorne, Sherri Thorne, Mike Mink, Sondra Mink, and many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; a brother, Bill Wilson; two sisters, Betty Sawyer and Carol Mink Speer; nieces and nephews, Jim Wilson, Tony Pederson, Deb Thorne Tate, Rhonda Mink Hess and Galen Robertson. As published in the Atchison Globe.
