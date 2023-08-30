Wilson, David L. 1962-2023

David was born on June 27, 1962, in Ft. Scott, Kansas, the son of Richard L. and Marjorie (Weems) Wilson. He graduated from Pleasanton High School in Pleasanton. He earned a bachelors degree in medical technology from Pittsburg State University. David worked as a Lab Technician in hospitals around the area including Winchester, Horton, formerly Atchison Hospital, Truman Medical Center, Kansas City, St. Frances Hospital, Topeka, Mosaic Hospital, St. Joseph and presently at Amberwell Health, Atchison. He was a member of the Bikers for Babies, Bikers Against Child Abuse, and enjoyed motorcycle riding and traveling on his bike. His last rides were to the Devils Tower, North Dakota and the Tail of the Dragon, in North Carolina. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time with family.
He was married to Valerie Hunt on Sept. 21, 1996. They were later divorced.
Survivors include his daughters, Mikayla Wilson, Atchison, and Ashley (Nathan) Stark, Winchester, Kansas; sons, Jerome Brown, Basehor, Kansas, Jeremy Brown and Josh Brown, both of Parkville, Missouri, Jerrett Brown, Leavenworth, Kansas, and Joseph Hunt, Atchison; a brother, Dennis (Susan) Weems, Salina, Kansas; and two grandchildren Lilyan Stark, and Dalton Hunt.
His parents preceded him in death. As published in the Atchison Globe.
