VALLEY FALLS, Kan. Betty Jane Wilson, 99, of Valley Falls, died Aug. 8, 2019.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Valley Falls United Methodist Church.
Burial: to follow at Nortonville Cemetery.
Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time.
Memorials: Valley Falls United Methodist Church, or Valley Falls Historical Society, c/o Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088.
www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
