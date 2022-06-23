Wills, Francis R. 1942-2022

WINCHESTER, Kan. Francis Richard Frank Wills, 79, of Winchester, died Saturday, June 18, 2022, at his home.
He was born December 10, 1942 at Atchison, the son of Richard and Isabelle Mary (Jackson) Wills.
He grew up and was raised in the Effingham, Kansas community and was a 1961 graduate of Atchison County Community High School.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Vietnam war, serving Sept. 28, 1961, to Jan. 25, 1966.
Frank worked several years as a pneumatic electrician and had also worked 10 years as a switchman for the Rail Road.
He married Joanna Iveene Wolfe on Dec. 30, 1966, at Atchison. She survives at the home.
He is also survived by: a son, Kirk Wills, Houston, Texas; a daughter, Christine Wills, Topeka, Kansas; one brother, Jim Farrell, Nortonville, Kansas; one sister, Sally Bechtold, Atchison; and three grandsons: D Wills, Alex Wills and Bobby Wills.
He was preceded in death by: a daughter, Camille Mary Williams; one brother, Bob Wills; his parents; and grandparents.
A Memorial Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at Barnett Family Funeral Home, Oskaloosa, Kansas.
Cremation is planned.
Inurnment will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Effingham at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Disabled American Veterans, Leavenworth Chapter, 4101 So. 4th St. Leavenworth, KS 66048.
barnettfamilyfh.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
