Willmeth, Wayne L.

Wayne L. Willmeth
Wayne Lynn Willmeth, 67, Kansas City, Kansas, died Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at KU Medical Center.
Funeral services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, burial will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens.
Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials to Milestone Youth of Greater Kansas City and sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
