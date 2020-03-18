Williams, Mollie Sharon 1941-2020

MERIDEN, Kan. Mollie Sharon Williams, 78, of Meriden, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, from injuries in an automobile accident on K-4 Highway, south of Meriden.
She was born Dec. 6, 1941, at Russell, the daughter of Howard Turner and Evelyn Marie (Almond) Siler.
She was a 1959 graduate of Plainville Rural High School.
She earned a bachelor of arts degree of Science at Ft. Hayes State University, graduating in 1963.
Sharon served as a teacher for 33 years for Kindergarten through eighth grade, teaching at Stockton, Omaha, Nebraska, Ness City, Beloit, Lawrence, Pratt, Marysville, Lewis, Cedar Vale and Atchison County Community schools, before retiring in 2004.
She was a wonderfully gifted teacher, loving her students and impacting many young lives.
She was a member of Meriden United Methodist Church, and was a member and past-president of the United Methodist Women. She was a member and served as president of Beta Sigma Preceptor Epsilon Sorority.
Sharon loved her family, and her grandchildren were the light of her life attending and supporting all their activities.
She married the Love of her life, best friend and high school sweetheart of 60 years, Leslie Clayton Williams, on Dec. 24, 1960, at Plainville; he survives at home.
She is survived by: one daughter, Amy Jo (Chad) Wintz, of Hutchinson; one brother, Richard K. Siler, Neosho, Missouri; and five wonderful grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Kenneth Williams and Chad Williams.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Meriden United Methodist Church.
The casket will remained closed.
Memorials to: Meals on Wheels Program of Meriden or to Paralyzed Veterans Organization, in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066.
barnettfamilyfh.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
