Dora Mae Williams, 103, of Atchison, passed on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at the Atchison Senior Village.
Dora was born April 9, 1918, in Milford, Kansas, the daughter of John William and Mary Florence (Kerby) Smith.
She was an LPN for the Atchison Hospital from 1963 to 1982 and provided private duty nursing for over twenty years. Dora was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She loved taking care of people and kids. Dora also enjoyed canning.
Dora married Ivan Williams on March 5, 1938, he preceded her in death on Feb. 25, 1984.
Survivors include: a son Bob and Joyce Williams, Atchison; a daughter, Jaquetta Peak, Huron, Kansas; five grandchildren: Douglas Peak, Vonda and Merrell Young, Daniel Peak, Rob and Kristy Williams and Julie Pennington; nine great-grandchildren; 11 great-great- grandchildren; and two step great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; a son, Kenneth Williams; and siblings: George, Clyde, Thelma, Ray, Della, Dean, Mary, Roberta Smith.
Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, with Rev. Robert Ziegler officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Burial will be 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Bethel Cemetery Enterprise, Kansas.
Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran School Grant Fund or NEK Hospice and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.