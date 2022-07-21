Williams, Abby A. 1990-2022

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. Abby A. Williams, 31, of Leavenworth, died Sunday, July 17, 2022. She was born July 31, 1990, in Atchison, to Ricky Lee and Dorothy (Hundley) Williams.
She is survived by her mother, Dorothy Williams of Leavenworth; two daughters, Emma and Lily Jackson of Leavenworth; four brothers: Dustin (Erica) Hundley and Matt Williams, both of Leavenworth, Robert (Tara) Hundley and Shawn William both of Rushville, Missouri; a niece, Charlee Williams; two nephews, Jonathan and Caleb Hundley; a great-nephew, Jonathan Hundley Jr.; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends; and her faithful dog, Darlin.
Abby was preceded in death by her father and her significant other, Isaiah Jackson.
Abby was a devoted nurse who cared deeply for all the people she cared for while nursing. She was a beautiful woman who always was there to help others selflessly. Abby had a passion for gardening and created fairy gardens for her girls.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at the R.L. Leintz Funeral Home.
A funeral service will begin at 12 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
A reception and celebration of Abbys life will immediately follow from 2 to 4 p.m. at J.W. Crancers.
Memorials are suggested to Emma and Lily Jacksons College Fund. As published in the Atchison Globe.
