Wilkinson, Shirley M.

Shirley M. Wilkinson
STOCKTON, Calif. Shirley Mae Wilkinson, 87, entered heaven on June 2, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. She was born to parents Paul and Clara Juencke on the family farm in Farmington, Kansas. Her entire life she was so very proud of her Kansas heritage. She grew up in a loving family that included many aunts, uncles and cousins from the Snodgrass, Sullivan, Linscott, Garrett, Hagerty, McDonald and Matthias families. As a child she was very active in Atchison County Community High School, lettering in basketball and band, as well as participating in 4H, class plays, glee club, future homemakers of America, etc. Her first job after graduation was deputy city clerk of Atchison, Kansas. She kept in touch with her classmates through the years and attended many class reunions.
Shirley moved to California in 1953 where she met the love of her life, Jack Wilkinson. They married and had three fun-loving children, Patty, Ben and Jenni. Most of her working life was spent as a legal secretary working for several firms during her career and her final 28 years at Barbour & Dodds. She was a dedicated member of several legal organizations and served in many capacities including president and convention organizer for the National Association of Legal Secretaries. She served as a member of the SJ County Bar Association and on the 1990 SJ County Civil Service Commission. She also became one of the first women in the state of California to become licensed as a private investigator. She was the owner and sole proprietor of Port City Investigations for more than 40 years.
During years of work with the Stockton Police Youth Activities, she helped to plan national tours for the Commodores Drum & Bugle Corps in the 1970s. She and Jack never lost their love for drum corps after their children participated. They both continued to work with the non-profit Sponsors of Musical Enrichment over the past 30 years, helping to put on the yearly Moonlight Classic Drum & Bugle Corps competition at University of the Pacific in Stockton. Appreciation and a deep love of music of all kinds was a big part of Shirleys life, including playing her piano daily.
After her retirement in 1998 she found herself involved with a group of partners filming a full-length feature film Truce, which went on to win a Wrangler award for the best western film of 2007. This, and attending the awards at the Cowboy Hall of Fame in Texas, was certainly one of the most exciting events of her life.
Shirley was proud of being a strong Midwest German woman with a sharp wit, keen sense of humor and a love for people. She was known for her vibrance and energy, even into old age, and could run circles around her kids. She and Jack were always willing to help anyone in need. She loved to travel with Jack and family and friends, which she did often with a great sense of adventure. Flower gardening was another passion as she planted dozens of flats of snapdragons, pansies, violets among her roses every year.
Shirley is survived by her loving daughters, Patty and Jenni (Rowan); two grandsons, Jake (Lauryn) and Dusty; and her brother, Paul.
Her husband, Jack, and son, Benjamin, predeceased her.
Celebration of Life is March 25, 2022, at 9 a.m. Quail Lakes Baptist Church, 1904 Quail Lakes Drive, Stockton, CA 95207
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The American Heart Association, 1212 W. Robinhood Dr., Ste 5D, Stockton, CA 95207; Sponsors of Musical Enrichment, 5143 White Birch Ct., Stockton, CA 95207. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.