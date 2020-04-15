Christopher D. Wilderson
ATCHISON, Kan. Christopher D. Chris Wilderson, 64, Atchison, died Monday, April 13, 2020, at St. Lukes Hospital North, in Kansas City, Missouri.
Chris was born Dec. 30, 1955, in Atchison, the son of Charles Raymond Bud and Dorothy (Torkelson) Wilderson.
He attended Franklin Elementary School and graduated from Atchison High School. He then attended Highland Community College, Highland, Kansas, and Missouri Western State College, St. Joseph, and Northeast Area Vocational Technical School, in Atchison. He also attended Johnson County Community College, in Overland Park, Kansas, for electrical code review.
Chris served for many years as maintenance director at Atchison Senior Village Nursing Center, in Atchison, until his health failed. He also formerly was employed at Kair Radio, in Atchison, as a radio host. He also had formerly been employed with Saunders Mop Factory, in Atchison, and Crockett Electric, in Leavenworth, and a nursing home facility, in Platte City, Missouri.
He and Norine M. Chalfant, were united in marriage on Dec. 30, 1987, at the United Methodist Church, in Atchison. He and Norine spent many years together, as soul mates and best friends.
In his spare time, he enjoyed playing music in many bands, fishing, camping and enjoyed his time on Kair Radio, and most especially the time he spent with his children and grandchildren.
He played in one of the first bands called Vortex at Warnock Lake parties.
Survivors include: his wife, Norine, of the couples home in Atchison; a son, Matthew (Denise) Wilderson, Kansas City, Missouri; a stepson, Rick (Penny) Wilburn, St. Joseph; a stepdaughter, Lois (Steven) Servaes, Atchison; a sister, Beth Crockett, Leavenworth; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Graveside services and burial will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Alderson Cemetery.
Due to the current restrictions, the family would invite friends, but please remain in their cars and along the roadway at the cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family, to assist with a future Celebration of life for Chris, and may be left in care of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, with whom final arrangements have been entrusted.
A register book will be available for the public from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, April 17, 2020, at the funeral home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
