Wilcox, Charles C. 1928-2020

AUGUSTA, Kan. Charles C. Wilcox, 92, of Augusta, Kansas, passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Visitation 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, and service 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, both at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta. Graveside service 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Severance, Kansas.
Charles was born in Bendena, Kansas on Feb. 19, 1928, to the late Thelma Irene (Turley) and Homer Eugene Wilcox. He graduated from Severance High School with the class of 1946. He retired from Boeing after 30 years and had previously worked for Beechcraft and Cessna. After retirement, Charles lived on his farm until moving to town in 2012. Charles enjoyed fishing, gardening, and doing things outside. He also loved his 1950 Ford.
On Nov. 6, 1946, he married Kathryne Rose (Roland) Wilcox in Atchison, Kansas. She preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his sons, Jakie and Robert Wilcox; brothers, Harold and Robert "Bob" Wilcox; sister, Jean Bechtold; daughters-in-law, Judy Wilcox and Joelyn Wilcox; son-in-law, Dan Cummins; grandson, Jake Cummins.
He is survived by: sons, Paul Wilcox and wife Jacque of Augusta, and Kim Wilcox and wife Shelley of Ottawa, Kansas; daughter, Shirley Cummins of Cummings, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Shelley Wilcox of Carthage, Missouri; 15 grandchildren; 20 great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 1501 State Street, Augusta, KS 67010. As published in the Atchison Globe.
