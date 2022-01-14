Wilburn, Frank J. 1938-2022

GLADSTONE, Mo. Frank J. Wilburn passed away Jan. 13, 2022, with family by his side.
Visitation services at Newcomers White Chapel Cemetery, Gladstone, Missouri. Visitation at noon Funeral Service 1:30 p.m., and graveside to follow on Jan. 20, 2022.
For full obituary go to www.dwnwhitechapel.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
