Wilbourn, Janice 1958-2021

Janice Murphy Wilbourn, 62, of Atchison, passed away Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Amberwell Hospital, Atchison.
Janice was born Dec. 15, 1958, in Claxton, Georgia, the daughter of Zion and Juanita (Hendrix) Murphy.
She worked for the Guidance Center for 10 years and then the Atchison County Health Clinic.
Janice was an Evangelical Methodist.
She enjoyed fishing, walking and enjoying the scenery of the land and trees. Janice loved knitting, collecting Betty Boop memorabilia.
She loved her job and the people she worked with. Janice also loved her family, friends and family pet, Bugs, her little adopted dog.
She had a very big heart and love for her little nephew, Jackson. Janice loved everyone and didnt know any strangers. She would help anyone in need, if she could.
Janice married Troy Wilbourn on Nov. 3, 2012. He survives of the home.
She is also survived by: her mother, Juanita Snellgrove; a son, Nathan Murphy, Atchison; two daughters, Cammie and Parrish Foster, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Samantha Lee and fiance; Travis Villines, Kansas City, Missouri; two brothers, Eddie Murphy, Georgia, Red Murphy, Georgia, Donita Durrence, Georgia; and many grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her father; and step-father, Bob Snellgrove; and a brother, Chris Murphy.
No services in Atchison are planned. Janice will be cremated under the direction of Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home, Atchison.
Memorials are suggested to help defray funeral cost and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
