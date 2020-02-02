James K. Wiggs
ATCHISON, Kan. James Kevin Wiggs, 54, Atchison, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.
Jim was born Feb. 10, 1965, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of James William and Mary Ann Bearnard Wiggs.
He attended elementary school and graduated from high school, in Great Bend, Kansas. He then attended and graduated from Benedictine College, Atchison, then South Dakota State, in Brookings, South Dakota, and University of Washington, Seattle, Washington.
Jim was especially revered by family, friends and colleagues for his remarkable intellect. He was a great lover of learning, studying chemistry, math and philosophy as an undergraduate, completing a masters degree in mathematics and doctoral work in computational physical chemistry. He taught himself the computer programming and information technology skills that became his ultimate profession, in which he consulted internationally.
Those who knew Jim also delighted in his abundant humor, gentle kindness and boundless generosity with all of his gifts.
During his life, he was a gun enthusiast, actor, martial artist, voracious reader, movie lover,and IT entrepreneur, a true renaissance man for whom all of life was endlessly fascinating.
He loved his family, and friends deeply and without fail, and his absence has left the world a little darker.
Survivors include: his mother, Mary Ann Wiggs, Atchison; two brothers, Adam (Anita) Buhman-Wiggs, Atchison, and John (Carol) Lahey-Wiggs, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan; a sister, Chala (Tom) Wiggs-Lechner, Watertown, South Dakota; and seven nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Private funeral services will be held.
The Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final care.
Those wishing to honor Jims life are welcome to make donations to: Catholic Relief Services or Doctors Without Borders, and may be sent to: Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Inc., 208 North Fifth St., Atchison, KS 66002. As published in the Atchison Globe.
