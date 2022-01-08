William H. Wiedmaier
William H. Bill Wiedmaier, 92 passed away Dec. 31, 2021, at Topeka VA Medical Center Rehab Unit.
Private family Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, St. Anns Church.
Burial in St. Anns Cemetery.
Parish Rosary: 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6.
Visitation to follow until 8 p.m. at Becker Chapel, Effingham, Kansas.
Memorials to Effingham Town & Country Senior Center or Amberwell Health at Home sent to funeral home. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.