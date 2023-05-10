PHOENIX, Ariz. James Herman Wiedmaier, age 63, of Doniphan, Kansas, passed away on Dec. 15, 2022, in Phoenix Arizona.
He was cremated and a local memorial service held.
He will be buried at the Doniphan Cemetery on Friday, May 19, 2023, with a graveside service beginning at noon.
Jim was born on Dec. 24, 1959, in Atchison, the son of Earnest Andrew Wiedmaier and Margaret Catherine Wiedmaier. He attended Troy High School.
Following high school Jim worked on his dads farm until moving to Phoenix in 1988. He held a series of jobs related to building maintenance until he died in his sleep of a heart attack. His death was unexpected and he was not known to be ill.
Jim followed sports, news and politics and enjoyed debating politics with his brother Bob, who also lives in Phoenix.
Survivors include his brothers, Steve, David, Tom, Bob and Joe, as well as his niece and nephew Holly and Amos. As published in the Atchison Globe.
