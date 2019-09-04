ATCHISON, Kan. Lorena (Harness) Whittaker, 88, of Atchison, died Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 at the Atchison hospital.
Lorena was born on June 3, 1931 in rural Atchison to Cassian David and Elsie Mae (Muncie) Harness.
She worked at Whitaker Cable, and as an LPN for Missouri Methodist Hospital, Atchison Hospital, Atchison Medical lodge and the VA Medical Center.
Lorena married Vernon Whittaker in 1956, they later divorced.
She was preceded by: her parents; daughter, Shirley Davies; sister, June (Jack) Diffley; brothers, Dean and Donald Harness; and a great-grandson, Ryder William Rush.
Survivors include: her children, Steve Whittaker (Linda), Wathena, Kansas, Raymond Whittaker (Lynnette), Atchison, Terry Whittaker, Atchison; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends; sister-in-law, Marylene Harness, San Angelo, Texas
FUNERAL: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Troy, Kansas.
Burial: Mount Vernon Cemetery, Atchison.
Visitation; family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where friends may call after 9 a.m. Thursday.
Memorials: Troy Ambulance Fund
www.harmanrohde.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
