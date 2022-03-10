Whitely, Gary

Gary Whitely
HOUSTON, Texas it is with great sadness that the family of Gary Whitely announce his passing on March 4, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 18, 2022, at the Houston Memorial Gardens, 2426 Cullen Boulevard, Pearand TX 77581 with Rev. Kevin Bullock, Sr. officiating.
Burial in Houston Memorial Gardens.
Words of encouragement and condolences may be sent to the family at www.troybsmith.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
