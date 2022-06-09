Wessel, Mary R. 1933-2022

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Mary R. Wessel, 89, formerly of Effingham, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, surrounded by her family at the Hillside Village of DeSoto, Kansas, where she received loving care the past 18 months.
Mary Rosina Grollmes was born on Jan. 5, 1933, in Seneca, Kansas, the daughter of Paul and Helen (Gudenkauf) Grollmes.
Mary graduated from Valley Falls High School in 1950, and she and Joseph Wessel were married on Feb. 11, 1956, at Valley Falls, Kansas.
Joseph preceded Mary in death on Aug. 4, 2018. They celebrated 65 years of marriage.
Mary loved being a homemaker, housewife and mother. Family was very important to her, especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
St. Anns Church and her faith was also important as she served in many ways at the church and even was the church organist for several years. Mary was a cook manager for the Atchison County Community Middle School for several years, until she retired.
Mary was a member of St. Anns Altar Society, a bridge card club, and she enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting and playing cards and games with family.
Survivors include: two sons, Steve (Peggy) Wessel, Baldwin City, Kansas; Pat (Lisa) Wessel, Valley Falls; three daughters: Judy (Tony) Jackson, Lancaster, Kansas, Linda (Tony) Kearney, Atchison, Marlene (Mark) Westermann, Everest, Kansas; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brother, Leo Grollmes, Winchester, Kansas; brother-in-law, Tom (Connie) Wessel, Ft. Worth, Texas; sister-in-law, Virginia Grollmes, Valley Falls.
Mary was also preceded in death by: her parents; brother, Francis Grollmes; and three sisters: Alice Frakes, Helen Grollmes, and Sarah Grollmes.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 9, 2022, at St. Anns Catholic Church in Effingham with Fr. Hughes as Celebrant.
Burial will follow in St. Anns Cemetery.
A Parish Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening at the church, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m.
Friends may call at the Becker Chapel, 402 3rd Street, Effingham, KS, after 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Anns Church and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
