DENVER, Colo. Rose Marie Weldon, 91, died at The Denver Hospice Inpatient Care Center, in Denver, on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Born March 24, 1928, in Horton, Kansas, she moved to Atchison, Kansas and worked there until retirement.
Rose was a member of the Sac and Fox tribe of Iowa, and Kickapoo Tribe of Kansas.
Survivors include: daughter, Donna (Weldon Heim) Paul; son-in-law Lorin Paul, Aurora, Colorado; grandsons, Curtis Heim (Dawnelle), of Tucson, Arizona and Eric Heim (Alise), of Castle Rock, Colorado; step-granddaughter, Lauren Avelar (Jason), of Salt Lake City, Utah; great-grandchildren, Alexander and Brenden Cody, of Salt Lake City, Karli, Kelsi and Christopher Heim, of Tucson, and Deegan and Taber Heim, of Castle Rock, Colorado.
Rose was preceded in death by: her parents, John Bear Jr. and Birdie Butler; her husband, Virgil Weldon; her children, Delmer Joseph, Martha Rose and John W. Weldon; her granddaughter, Heather Heim Cody; great-granddaughter, Gabrielle Lynn Heim.
The family will greet friends at Arensberg Pruett Funeral home, 208 North 5th Street, Atchison, on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019.
Visitation from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Services will be held at 6 pm Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Kickapoo Community Building, Kickapoo Reservation.
Burial will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at the Kennekuk Indian Cemetery, Horton, Kansas.
Memorial contributions are welcome for The Kennekuk Church, this facility is located in Horton, Kansas.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
