NORTONVILLE, Mo. Peachie Weishaar, of Nortonville, passed away Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, after a brief stay at Anew Healthcare in Nortonville, at the age of 88.
Shirley J. Peachie Porter was born on April 28, 1933, in Atchison, the daughter of Charles K. and Ruth R. (Biffinger) Porter.
She attended Franklin Elementary School and graduated from Atchison High School, in 1951. She was a member of the high school band as a drum majorette and was awarded a trip to the Thanksgiving Macys Day Parade in New York City, which stemmed her enthusiasm for attending parades.
She and Elvin Charles Tuffy Weishaar were united in marriage on May 26, 1951, at St. Josephs Church in Atchison. Tuffy preceded her in death on Dec. 23, 1985.
She was a member of St. Josephs Catholic Church in Nortonville, where she was a member of the Altar Society, she served as a communion minister and took communion to shut-ins.
Peachie worked as a soda jerk at Ball Bros. Drug store in Atchison before raising her family, being a homemaker and a farmers wife.
She later worked at Jaegles Orchard in Atchison, was a cook at St. Josephs School in Nortonville and after Tuffys death, was a cook at J.C.N. Schools and Village Villa Nursing Home in Nortonville.
In 1991, she became owner and operator of the Pool Hall in Nortonville, which after rebuilding, became Peachies Place, revitalizing the town as a community gathering place until she sold, in 2007.
She enjoyed life to the fullest and spent her free time fishing, bowling, watching birds, playing dominos and was an avid card player. For 56 years, from 1959 until 2015, she enjoyed the Pinochle Club. She truly looked forward to a few different vacations in the late 70s and early 80s, traveling with her husband and friends. In the 1970s, she coached her daughters softball team; she loved watching her kids and grandkids play sports. Although she may not have had a green thumb, she enjoyed flowers.
Peachie is survived by: her 10 children: three daughters: Dea Ann (Ray) Runnebaum, Leavenworth, Kansas, Janelle Weishaar (Les Smith), Atchison, Amy (Joe) Watt, Valley Falls, Kansas and seven sons: Joe (Nancy) Weishaar, Valley Falls, Jay (Janice) Weishaar, Tony Bud Weishaar, Jeff Weishaar (Mechelle Foos), Daniel (Patricia) Weishaar, Johnny (Lora) Weishaar, Matthew (Stephanie) Weishaar, all of Nortonville; 15 grandchildren; 12 step-grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, June and Tom Porter; and a sister, Colleen Jaegle.
Mass of Christian burial was at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at St. Josephs Church, in Nortonville.
Interment followed in St. Josephs Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Josephs Cemetery or Birthright of Topeka and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home in Atchison, with whom funeral care has been entrusted.
Memories of Peachie and condolences to the family may be left online, at www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
