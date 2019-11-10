Weishaar, Helen E. 1924-2019

EFFINGHAM, Kan. Helen E. Weishaar, 94, of Effingham, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at the Atchison Hospital.
Helen was born Nov. 15, 1924, on the farm west of Effingham, the daughter of Willard and Mabel (Reynolds) Oswald.
She graduated from ACCHS in 1943, attended Teacher College, in Kansas City, and taught at District 60 School, west of Effingham.
Helen was a homemaker.
She was a member of: Busy Bee Club, Altars Society at St. Joseph and St. Anns Catholic Churches, Winsom Dozen Club (Effingham), a member of Atchison County Extension Homemakers Unit, Jefferson County Service Organization and Department of Aging.
In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting, quilting, bingo, knitting, canasta and flowers.
She married John L. Zishka, on Sept. 25, 1946, he preceded her in death, on March 6, 1969.
She then married Vernon E. Weishaar, on Oct. 20, 1973, he preceded her in death, Aug. 1, 1995.
Helen is survived by: a son, Lawrence (Barb) Zishka, Atchison; two daughters, Betty Martin, Effingham, and Mary ( David ) Henry, Syracuse, Nebraska; eight grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded into death by: her parents; brothers, Clarence and Paul Oswald; sister, Pauline Wiedmaier; a grandson, David Zishka; and a son-in-law, John Martin.
Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at St. Anns Catholic Church, in Effingham.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the Becker Chapel, in Effingham.
Burial will be at St Anns Cemetery, in Effingham.
Memorials are suggested to: St. Anns Catholic Church, and may be sent in care of the funeral home.
Condolences can be sent to www.beckerdyer@sbcglobal.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
