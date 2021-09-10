Weishaar, Gerald H. 1926-2021

NORTONVILLE, Mo. Gerald Jack H. Weishaar, 95, of Nortonville, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Nortonville, with Fr. Lazar Carasalas as Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Nortonville,. Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church with visitation following until 8 p.m.
Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church, for Mass Intentions or Amberwell Home Health and may be sent in care of the Becker-Dyer-Stanton and OTrimble Funeral Home, who has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Condolences to the family may be left at www.beckerdyer.com.
Jack was born July 3, 1926, in Nortonville, the son of John and Cecelia (Bertels) Weishaar. Jack was an avid farmer, who raised cattle, pigs early on in his life along with being a row crop farmer. He loved raising animals and taking care of them along with showing his children the necessities of making sure the animals were given good care and it takes hard work for the animals to grow and be ready for market. The farm was his livelihood and his success of raising good animals and having good crops was his passion. Jack took great pride in his work while instilling the proper values in his children and raising them well by proper examples. Other things he took great pride in during his long life were straight rows of corn and beans, good looking Angus cattle and Hampshire hogs, while maintaining his well-maintained homestead. His life evolved around farming and being a true Steward of the Land as evidenced with his Soil Conservation Award he received in 1992. Jack basically did most of his own work on the farm with the help of his children while they lived at home. When it came to constructing buildings or maintaining farm equipment, he did most of his own work. He also liked to grow a big garden where much of the food was grown and raised on the farm. He worked well into his eighties. He didnt want to give up farming, but still helped his nephew with items around the farm like driving tractors and other mild work. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus for 76 years.
Jack married Freida Noll on Dec. 26, 1956. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his children, Randy and Sandy Weishaar, Flower Mound, Texas, Rick and Debby Weishaar, Nortonville, Russell Rusty and Lori Weishaar, Wathena, Kansas, Glen and Rebecca Weishaar, Nortonville, Deb and Mike Reagan, Rushville, Missouri; a brother, William Weishaar, Nortonville; 17 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Chris Weishaar; a brother, Harold Weishaar; five sisters, Ruth Forge, Dorothy Domann, Marceline Weishaar, Mildred Weishaar and Geraldine Weishaar. As published in the Atchison Globe.
