Weishaar, Gelene L. 1925-2021

NORTONVILLE, Kan. Gelene Louise Weishaar, 95, of Nortonville, Kansas, passed away, Friday, May 21, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at St. Josephs Catholic Church, Nortonville, with Fr. Lazar Carasala, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Josephs Church Cemetery, Nortonville. A parish rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Monday, at St. Josephs Church with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Josephs Altar Society or Jefferson County Home Health and Hospice. The OTrimble Funeral Home in Nortonville is in charge of the arrangements. Words of comfort and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Gelene Louise Noll was born on Oct. 17, 1925, in the Mooney Creek Community of Winchester, Kansas, the daughter of Fred and Eleanor (Bertels) Noll. She attended Oak Grove School in the Mooney Creek Community. Gelene had worked at the Good-N-Knows Textile Company, Nellie Downs Garment Factory, Smith-Chenille & Embroidery and the Horton Garment Factory; all prior to her marriage to Harold Weishaar. Following her marriage, Gelene stayed at home and raised their seven children and took care of the family home. Gelene was a member of St. Josephs Church, Nortonville, and the Altar Society of the church. She enjoyed cooking and gardening and especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Gelene and Harold J. Weishaar were married on Dec. 26, 1956, at the Corpus Christi Church in a double wedding ceremony with Gelenes sister and Harolds brother, Freda Noll and Gerald Jack Weishaar. Harold preceded Gelene in death on June 19, 1984. Gelene was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Carl and LeRoy Weishaar; sister, Esther Arpin.
Survivors include four sons, Jerry Weishaar, Allan (Karen) Weishaar, Robbie (Lea) Weishaar, and Ronald (Chris) Weishaar; three daughters, Darlene Weishaar and her significant other, Randy Davis, Cheryl (Mike) Garrett, and Sharon Hoffman; 21 grandchildren; 31 great grandchildren; brother, Melvin Weishaar; sisters, Freda Weishaar, Rita January and Eulaine Schmidt. As published in the Atchison Globe.
