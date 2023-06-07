Weishaar, Eugene W. 1944-2023

WATHENA, Kan. Eugene Gene William Weishaar, Wathena, Kansas, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, June 3, 2023. Gene was born Nov. 10, 1944, the third oldest child of Arthur and Loretta (Noll) Weishaar.

Gene graduated from ACCHS in 1963, joined the Air Force in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1969 at the Rank of E-5. He served in Goose Bay Labrador, Canada and Minot, North Dakota as a jet engine/airplane mechanic where he formed lifelong friendships with his fellow servicemen. He then worked at Rockwell International (Bradken) as a machinist/quality control manager until his retirement. In 2004, he went to work for I&M Machine and Fabrication, retiring in 2014.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.