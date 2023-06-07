Weishaar, Eugene W. 1944-2023

WATHENA, Kan. Eugene Gene William Weishaar, Wathena, Kansas, age 78, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family, June 3, 2023. Gene was born Nov. 10, 1944, the third oldest child of Arthur and Loretta (Noll) Weishaar.
Gene graduated from ACCHS in 1963, joined the Air Force in 1965 and was honorably discharged in 1969 at the Rank of E-5. He served in Goose Bay Labrador, Canada and Minot, North Dakota as a jet engine/airplane mechanic where he formed lifelong friendships with his fellow servicemen. He then worked at Rockwell International (Bradken) as a machinist/quality control manager until his retirement. In 2004, he went to work for I&M Machine and Fabrication, retiring in 2014.
Genes hobbies included woodworking, golfing, a good game of pitch, and hunting and fishing with his kids and grandkids. There was nothing he couldnt fix, build or repurpose with his many talents. His children will remember his strong hands, kind heart and perseverance. He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and family gatherings, especially Sundays spent with family at Grandma and Grandpa Weishaars.
Gene was a faithful member of St. Josephs Catholic Church of Wathena, for over 44 years. There was not a part of the church Gene did not touch. He served as Eucharistic Minister for over 30 years and obtained status of Grand Knight and Chancellor of the Knights of Columbus Council 9532. Gene will be fondly remembered as Grandpa Gene by the many youths he taught in religious education.
He was an active member of Wathena American Legion Post 161, serving as Chaplain, Color Guard and Bugler.
Gene married DeAnn Marie Huff on Aug. 22, 1970. DeAnn preceded him in death on June 6, 1982. Gene then met and married Jennifer A. Mercer on July 27, 1990. She preceded him in death on July 13, 2012.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, infant sister, Alberta Weishaar; brothersin-law, Jon Larson and Mike Lee.
Survivors include six children, David Weishaar, Troy, Kansas, Annette Weishaar, Las Vegas, Nevada, Paula (Scott) Morris, Holton, Kansas, Peggy (Tim) Franken, Troy, Kansas; Duane (Jamie) Weishaar, Troy and Jana Campbell, St. Joseph, Missouri; 13 grandchildren, six great- grandchildren. Also, sisters, Betty Larson, Roberta Spradling, Theresa (Bob) Freeman, Alvera Lee and Pauline (Tom) Lee; brother, Don (Pat) Weishaar and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian burial Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 10 a.m. at St. Josephs Catholic Church, Wathena, Kansas.
Visitation Friday, June 9, 2023, beginning with Rosary at 5:30 p.m. followed by visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church.
Interment St. Josephs Catholic Cemetery, Nortonville, Kansas, following the service at 1:30 p.m.
Friends may call after Noon Thursday at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to St. Josephs Catholic Church Renovation Fund, Knights of Columbus Council 9532 or Wathena American Legion Post 161 c/o Harman Rohde Funeral Home PO Box 426, Wathena, Kansas 66090.
