ST. JOSEPH, Mo. Kerry Lynn Weinmann, 45, St. Joseph, Missouri, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at her home in St. Joseph.
Memorial services were Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with Rev. Jeremy Heppler officiating.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Huntingtons Disease Society of America and may be left in care of the funeral home.
Kerry was born March 30, 1975, in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Terrell Folsom and Barbara Garside. She attended Atchison Public Elementary School, graduating from Atchison High School. She then attended and graduated from Highland Community Junior College and Benedictine College with a degree in elementary education.
She and Keith M. Weinmann were united in marriage on Sept. 11, 1993, in Atchison. Mr. Weinmann survives of the couples home.
Kerry enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, going fishing and especially enjoyed her pet Yorkies.
Survivors include her husband, Keith; son, Colton (Halli) Weinmann, Springfield, Missouri; daughters, Brittany (Casey) Riddle, El Paso, Texas; Ariel Weinmann, Kansas City, Missouri; parents, Barbara (Mike) Lutz, Atchison; paternal grandmother, Lois Lutz, Atchison; brother, Phillip (Shiloh) Folsom, St. Joseph; sister, Kristen (Shawn) Kuhnert, Bendena, Kansas; and three grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Terrell Folsom and paternal grandfather, Carl Lutz; maternal grandparents, Richard and Barbara Garside.
Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 N. 5th Street, Atchison, KS 66002, 913-367-6403, www.arensbergpruett.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.