Weber, Leita M. 1929-2020

HOLTON, Ks. Leita Mae Coder-Weber, 91, formerly of Effingham, Kansas, died on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Vintage Park Assisted Living in Holton, Kansas.
Due to COVID 19 a private family only Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at St. Anns Church, Effingham, with Fr. Hughes Sundeme as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the St. Anns Cemetery, Effingham. Friends may stop by and sign her register book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 3, at the Becker Chapel, 402 3rd St, Effingham.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the St. Anns Church, the Senior Citizens or Holton Hospital and may be sent in care of the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Leita was born on March 6, 1929 in Atchison, Kansas, the daughter of Lawrence M. and Iona (Delzeit) Chain. She graduated from Atchison County Community High School in 1947. Leita worked as the bookkeeper for Coder Electric and then as a survey recorder for USDA Crop & Livestock Reporting Agency. Leita was an active member of the St. Anns Parish, Effingham, KS, the Altar Society, served as a Eucharistic Minister, taught CCD, and served on the Board of Directors for Project Concern. She was a member of the Town & Country Senior Center; delivered Meals on Wheels, a member of the Happy Hour Club, the Busy Bee Club, Atchison County Senior Citizens and served as a 4-H Leader. She enjoyed raising flowers, feeding birds, gambling road trips with her long time friend, Marge Farrell, picnics and family outings.
She was married to Ralph Coder on Nov 24, 1947. Mr. Coder preceded her in death in Nov. 1967. She was later married to Ralph Weber on Sept. 18, 1981. Mr. Weber preceded her in death on March 12, 1992. Survivors include: five sons, Larry (Martha) Coder, Steve (Peggy) Coder, Dan (Amy) Coder, Lonnie (Debbie) Coder, all of Effingham, and Jay (Lori) Coder, Smithville, Missouri; three daughters, Cheryl (Don) Potts, and Janelle (Ron) Moranz, both of Topeka, Kansas, and Jeanean Erpelding, Port Richie, Florida; two sisters, LuAnne Frost, Effingham, and Lucille Coder, Effingham; 17 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, a grandson, Aaron Erpelding, and a son-in-law Dan Erpelding. As published in the Atchison Globe.
