Webb, Precious A. 1928-2022

Precious Australia (Malone) Webb departed this life and was called home on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at her home in Atchison, surrounded by her loving family.

Australia was born July 19, 1928, in Byhalia, Mississippi. She was the first baby girl born to a family of 13 boys and girls to the late Levert Malone and Trula Ann (Newberry) Malone and was rightfully named Precious. She started her Christian journey at an early age at Roberts Chapel CME Church in Byhalia. She attended Hamilton High School in Memphis, Tennessee. She married the love of her life, Claude Lee Webb Sr. on Sept. 15, 1946. They shared a life of love, service and parenting until he departed this earth on Jan. 8, 2020.

