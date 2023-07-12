Phyllis R. Weaver, 77, Atchison, died Monday, July 10, 2023, in Topeka, Kansas.
Memorial services will be Saturday, July 22, 2023, at 11 a.m., at the First Presbyterian Church, with Pastor, Rachel Dannar, officiating.
The church will be open for visitation with the family from 10 to 11 a.m.
Memorials may be left to the P.E.O. Chapter F.T. and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home with whom funeral care has been entrusted.
Phyllis was born, June 9, 1946, in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, the daughter of John Henry and Agnes Pauline (Hamby) Howton. She attended school in Dawson Springs before graduating high school in Marlin, Texas.
Following graduation, she attended Murray State University earning her Bachelors degree in education. Phyllis served as a teacher at Atchison Catholic Elementary School.
She and Mike Weaver were married May 14, 1971, in Effingham, Illinois.
Phyllis attended the First Presbyterian Church in Atchison. She was active in the P.E.O. Organization and the Presbyterian Church. Phyllis was a huge Elvis fan, not just listening to his music but also collecting his memorabilia. Some of her other hobbies included shopping, traveling and playing slot machines. Phyllis was always up for a good conversation.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Mike Weaver, Atchison; two daughters, Michel Meyers, Ottawa, Kansas, Elizabeth Rosenfeld, Olathe, Kansas; three grandchildren, Skylar Rosenfeld, Memphis Rosenfeld, Grace Meyers; two brothers-in-law, Wayne Weaver, Dennis (Alora) Weaver; a niece, Stacie Hestbeck; and a nephew, David Weaver. As published in the Atchison Globe.
