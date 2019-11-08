Jackie Rae Weaver went to be with the Lord on Oct. 26, 2019.
Jackie was born on Sept. 1, 1982, to Danny Lee and Marland Jones. She was the daughter of Danny Lee and Kelly Thompson. She had five sisters and one brother.
Jackie married Jay Weaver on Nov. 17, 2001; they have been married for 18 years, and had eight children together.
Jackies family and friends were everything to her. She made sure to open her door to anyone in need. She was a strong, caring and beautiful person, who went through hard times, but always came out with a positive look on life. Her smile could brighten anyones day. She will forever be missed, but can now hold her son, Walker, and granddaughter, Octavia, in her arms. As she would say to us all, "I LOVE YOUR FACE!"
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at New Life Assembly of God. As published in the Atchison Globe.
