Watts, Raymond M. 1965-2021

Raymond M. Watts, 56, of Atchison, died Dec. 29, 2021, at Amberwell Atchison.
Raymond was born July 10, 1965, in Independence, Missouri, the son of Raymond C. and Delores (Kellhofer) Watts.
Raymond worked for Harley-Davidson for many years and most recently Herzog. He enjoyed anything outdoors, golfing, riding motorcycles, building fence, and helping coach little league Baseball and Football.
Raymond is survived by: his wife, Dana; son, Michael Dylan Watts (Jordan Catapano); mother, Delores Watts; sister, Debra (Roger) Dias; brothers, Steven (Carol) Watts and Russell (Victoria) Watts; mother-in-law, Jean Ober; brother-in-law, David (Molly) Ober; nephews and nieces: Cameron Dias, Marissa Dias, Emily (KJ) Courtney, Nicholas Watts, Madison Watts, Annalysa Watts and Asher Watts.
He is preceded in death by his father and father-in- law, John D. Ober.
Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Jan.8, 2022, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Pastor Rusty Savage officiating the service.
Visitation with the family will be from 10 to 12 p.m. the day of the service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Boys & Girls Club of Atchison.
Condolences for the family maybe left on the funeral home website www.beckerdyer.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
