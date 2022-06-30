BUENA PARK, Calif. Orville Francis Watowa, 90, Buena Park, formerly of Atchison, passed away May 15, 2022, In Gods hands.
Orville was born Oct. 11, 1931, son of Lawrence G. Watowa and Phoebe E. (Thrift). He attended St. Benedicts Elementary School and the Good Intent Grade School west of Atchison and Atchison County Community High School, Effingham, Kansas.
He enlisted in the Navy in Oct. 1951, as a Gunner Mate during the Korean War, until his honorable discharge on Oct. 11, 1955. After serving in the military, a year later, he married and moved to Simi Valley, California in 1957, then to Buena Park in 1969.
He worked as a Light and Heavy Equipment operator in Supervisory and Lead roles for over 36 years for the State of California Highway Department (CALTRANS), until his retirement on Dec. 31, 1996.
Orville is survived by: two sons, Travis E. Watowa, Anaheim, California, Monty A. Watowa, Buena Park; three daughters: Tammy M. Neumann, Platte City, Missouri, Renee F. LaCorte, Corona, California, Kristen K. Watowa, Temecula, California; two brothers, Jerome (Jerry) Watowa, Topeka, Kansas, Donald Watowa, Sterling, Alaska; and one sister, Doris Smith, Atchison.
Orville is preceded in death by: both his parents; former wife, Delores M. Watowa (Benshoof); one daughter, Tina J. Watowa; and two brothers, Robert (Bob) Watowa, Jim Watowa, Atchison.
He treasured his six children, 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and all of our family friends (as his own).
He was a farmer, construction worker, master mechanic by nature, heavily involved throughout his lifetime and passionately entrenched in all of his communities, in so many ways. Orville was a perpetual helper, especially involved in PTA, FFA, band/football booster clubs, always volunteering to be our baseball/softball coach, to name just a few. He was our hero, best friend, an honorable man, loved by all. Thank you for your service OFW and unconditional love, your hard work here is done.
Rosary/Visitation: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, in the Chapel of Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, 208 N. 5th St., Atchison, KS 66002.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 9, 2022, at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1001 N. 2nd St., Atchison, KS 66002, with Father Jeremy Heppler, OSB, officiating both the Rosary & Mass.
Interment will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 9585 Hwy. K-7, Atchison KS 66002, with Military honors.
Luncheon afterwards from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at St. Josephs Catholic Church, Spring Garden St. & 8th, Atchison, KS 66002.
If memorial donation is preferred, either call 855-448-3997 or go online to: www.woundedwarriorproject.org and notify them it is in honor of Orville Francis Watowa, c/o Watowa family, 8442 Handel Drive, Buena Park, CA 90621-3119.
Online Condolences, please send to: www.Arensbergpruett.com and search for Orville F. Watowa. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.