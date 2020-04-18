Lucy A. Warner
19412020
ATCHISON, Kan. Lucy A. Warner, 78, Atchison, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at the Atchison Hospital.
Lucy was born May 5, 1941, in Pierce Township, Texas County, Missouri, the daughter of Alven Talbert and LaMarne (Bryan) Bowen.
She attended elementary and high school in Atchison.
She and Robert Warner, were united in marriage on Dec. 17, 1962, in Topeka, Kansas.
Mr. Warner preceded her in death in 2007.
Lucy was employed with the Food Lion as a bakery supervisor for five years, until her retirement. She formerly was employed with the V. F. W. and Right Aid Drugstore, both in South Carolina.
She was a member of the Atchison Project Concern, in Atchison. She enjoyed helping people and volunteering. She also enjoyed going to bingo and watching Chiefs Football.
Survivors include: a son, Robert Warner Jr., Hardin, Illinois; a daughter, Robin Gounder, New Whiteland, Indiana; five brothers: Kenny, Frank, Harold Buzz and Lyle Bowen, all of Atchison, and Mike Bowen, Horton, Kansas; six sisters: Frances McFeeters, Van Buren, Arkansas, Edith Billings, Bremerton, Washington, Carolyn Muncie, Atchison, Mary Alice Kopp, Alton, Illinois, Valerie Bowen, Atchison, and Pamela J. Weishaar, Alton; four grandchildren: Elizabeth Cooley, Hunter Warner, Violet Warner and Frank (Amy Beth) Gounder, Indianapolis, Indiana; and three great-grandchildren, including Liam Winston Gounder.
Lucy was preceded in death by: a daughter, Mary Warner; two brothers, Alvin Bowen Jr. and Gerald Bowen; a sister, Rosa Lee Stryker; and two grandchildren, Robert Gallop Jr. and Christopher Gallop.
Lucy has been cremated under the care and direction of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be at a later date. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.