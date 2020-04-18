Walters, Mary F. 1933-2020

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. Mary Frances (Marsh) Walters, 86, of Excelsior Springs, formerly of Valley Falls, Kansas, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020, at Excelsior Springs Hospital.
She was born May 13, 1933, in Topeka, Kansas, the daughter of William R. and Mary E. (Simons) Marsh.
She was raised in Valley Falls and graduated from Valley Falls High School, in 1951, along with her husband-to-be, Jack Walters.
On Jan. 17, 1953, in Kansas City, Kansa, Mary was united in marriage to Jack L. Walters. They shared over 52 years of marriage, before Jack passed away on May 10, 2015.
Mary was employed for over 30 years as a secretary for various businesses, medical clinics, real estate companies and law firms.
She was also a member of the Valley Falls VFW Womens Auxiliary and the Valley Falls Historical Society.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Jack; one brother, Jerry Marsh; niece, Jaana Megan Langhus; great-nephew, Nathan Herzog; brother-in-law, Don Bumgarner.
Mary is survived by: two sisters, Nelle (Ralph) Schneider, of Shawnee, Kansas, and Kathy (Lars) Langhus, of Smithville, Missouri; one brother, Terry (Norma) Marsh, of Ozawkie; several nieces; nephews; great-nieces; and great-nephews.
Celebration of life for Mary will be at a later date, at the Mercer Funeral Home, in Valley Falls.
When the family decides on a date and time, another obituary will be posted.
Memorials may be given to: Valley Falls Historical Society or Good Samaritan (Excelsior Springs), in care of Mercer Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Valley Falls, KS 66088.
Due to the critical situation our country is in, please remember the families during this difficult time and consider sending a card of condolence or posting on our website at www.mercerfuneralhomes.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
