LENEXA, Kan. Adelaide Mary Walters, 93, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, in Lenexa.
Born in Denton, Kansas, on April 1, 1927, Adelaide was one of 12 children of Bernard and Julia Hallings.
She married Fred Walters, on May 22, 1950, with whom she had five children of her own.
She is survived by: her children: Fr. Ron Walters, Marilyn Morgan, Diane Myers and Carol Hager; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by: her husband, Fred; and a son, Chris Walters.
A private service will be held at a later time.
Memorial donations may be made in Adelaides name to: Franciscan Friars, Province of Our Lady of Guadalupe, 1204 Stinson St. Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87121. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.