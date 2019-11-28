Pennie Wallerstedt
ATCHISON, Kan. Pennie Wallerstedt, 78, of Atchison, passed away Nov. 24, 2019, at her home with her family by her side.
Pennie was born May 29, 1941, in San Diego, California, the daughter of Donald and Florentine (Wilson) Johnson.
She attended schools in St. Joseph, graduating from Central High School in 1959.
She attended St. Joseph Junior College, earning an associates degree in social sciences.
She and John Robert Wallerstedt, her high school sweetheart, were united in marriage on April 11, 1964, at Ashland Avenue Methodist Church, in St. Joseph.
Pennie was employed with the KSU Alumni Association for 10 years and then was the administrator of student services at Barton County Community College for 15 years.
Her travels with the Air Force and the KSU Alumni Association took her from the St. Joseph and Atchison areas, and she traveled all around the world, but later brought her back home to the Midwest.
While her husband was in the Air Force, she spent much of her time associated with social activities, especially the Air Force Wifes Club.
She loved watching all sports, playing bridge and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and a wonderful homemaker for her family.
Survivors include: her husband, John Wallerstedt, of the couples home, in Atchison; a daughter, Kristin Leigh (Randy) Heller, Chapman, Kansas; two sons, Matthew Barnes (Josette) Wallerstedt, El Paso, Texas, and Brett Robert (Kelly) Wallerstedt, Tempe, Arizona; two sisters, Stephanie (Ron) Franz, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Jill (Ron) Stafford, Tulsa, Oklahoma; five grandchildren: Zach, Brennan, Cal, Logan and Nick.
Other family members: brother-in-law, Jim (Terry) Wallerstedt, St. Joseph; and the entire Bob and Tommy Hundley family, of the Atchison area.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; and her aunt and uncle, Bob and Tommy Hundley.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Pennie has been cremated under the care and direction of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, Atchison, Kansas. As published in the Atchison Globe.
