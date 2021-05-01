Toby E. Walker, 56, Atchison, died Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Village Villa in Nortonville, Kansas.
He attended Washington and Central Schools later, graduating from Atchison High School. He then attended culinary school.
He enjoyed playing pool, going fishing and playing poker. He was a collector of many things, especially tools. Toby was very independent, despite his medical condition. If you know Toby, you know what I am talking about.
Survivors include: a son, David Walker, Gatesville, Texas; a daughter, Cheri Walker, Cameron, Missouri; three brothers: Robby Walker, Atchison, Joe Walker, Atchison, Corey Walker; two sisters, Tammy Ferris, Atchison, Tina Purdy, Mayetta; six grandchildren: Ethan Walker, Stephen Walker, Annabell Walker, Peyton Walker, Chloe Walker Charisma Steltenpohl.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Timmy Walker.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Atchison American Legion.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, at a later date.
Toby was born July 7, 1964, in Anchorage, Alaska, the son of Roy and Carolyn (Coon) Walker. As published in the Atchison Globe.
