LEAVENWORTH, Kan. Leonard Floyd Wake, Sr, 85, of Leavenworth, Kansas, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at his home. Mr. Wake was born March 14, 1935, in rural Leavenworth, the son of Floyd Benjamin and Ruth Helena Haines Wake.
He was a 1953 graduate of Jarbalo Rural High School. He served in the Kansas National Guard and National Guard reserves. He was a lifelong farmer and dairyman in rural Leavenworth and formerly worked as a truck driver and hauled bulk milk for Mid-American dairymen and others in the area. He also worked 16 years as a plant maintenance and aircraft mechanic for T.W.A. and American Airlines retiring in 2004. He attended Air Frame and Power Plant Aircraft school and was a member of the International Association of Machinist and Transport Workers Union. He was a member of the Faith Christian Center International in Leavenworth and formerly of the Harvest Church in Kansas City, Missouri.
Leonard F. Wake, Sr., married Grace Marie Wallingford on April 4, 1964, at Nortonville, Kansas, she preceded him in death on Nov. 21, 2017.
Survivors include three daughters, Beatrice Ruth Wake (Gary Hanson), Leavenworth, Karen (Michael) Bottary, Leavenworth, Janet (Stephen) Baker, Virginia Beach, Virginia; one son, Leonard F. Wake, Jr, Miami Springs, Florida; one brother, Walter Lee (Virginia) Wake, Leavenworth; two sisters, Emma Dougherty, Leavenworth, Wilma (Gary) Anderson, Lawrence; five grandchildren, Derek Donahoo, Kenny Jasuta, Mason Jasuta, Lauren Bottary, Michael Bottary; and two great-grandsons, Derek Donahoo, Jr, and Elijah Hale Donahoo.
He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Katelyn Bottary.
Cremation care is planned. A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date after covid concerns have eased.
Memorials suggested to Good Shepard Hospice or to the residents activity fund of the Piper assisted living center in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS, 66066. www.barnettfamilyfh.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.