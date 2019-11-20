HORTON, Kan. Ramona "Omie" Jean Wahwassuck, 90, of Horton, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.
She was born on March 21, 1929, the daughter of Frank and Mary Allen Wahwassuck.
Kennekuk Church services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the Kickapoo Community Building.
Burial will be at 8 a.m. Thursday morning, at the Kennekuk Cemetery, on the Kickapoo Reservation.
www.dishon-maple-chaney.com
