HORTON, Kan. Frank "Bunny" Wahwassuck, 80, of Horton, passed away at his home on Sunday, July 7, 2019.
Kennekuk Church services will be held at the Kickapoo Community Building, Horton; wake services at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 and funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday July 10, 2019.
Interment will be at the Kennekuk Cemetery.
www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Atchison Globe.
