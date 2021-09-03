MCLOUTH, Kan. Wilbur Carl Wagner, 87, McLouth, Kansas, passed away Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, at Saint Johns Hospital, Leavenworth, Kansas.
Funeral mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Tonganoxie. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the funeral service. Burial will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, St. Joseph, Missouri.
Wilbur was born Feb. 7, 1934, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Carl and Rose Marie (Enzbrenner) Wagner.
He was a 1952 graduate of Winchester Rural High School. A member of the Leavenworth County Lucky 6 4-H Club. He was a member of the Kansas Livestock Association. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard. Wilbur was a farmer and cattle rancher all his life and was hard at work on the farm until just a few days before he passed. He was united in marriage July 21, 1979, to Charlene (Kempa) Wagner. She preceded him in death on Jan. 26, 2017. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Parish, Tonganoxie where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Gerald Wagner.
Survivors include; brother and sister-in-law, Melvin and Elaine Wagner, Winchester, Kansas; two sisters, Mary Newell, Oskaloosa, Kansas, Dolores Wood, Atchison.
The family suggests memorial donations to the Sacred Heart Church Building Fund; or a charity of your choice. As published in the Atchison Globe.
