Wagner, Melvin E. Sr. 1935-2022

WINCHESTER, Kan. Melvin Edward Wagner, Sr, 87 of Winchester, passed away peacefully on his birthday, Friday, July 8, 2022, surrounded by his family at his home.
He was born July 8, 1935, at Atchison, the son of Carl Francis and Rose Marie Enzbrenner Wagner.
He was a 1954 graduate of Winchester Rural High School. He served nine years in the U.S. Army National Guard. Melvin was a lifelong farmer and cattleman in the Jefferson County area. He loved to socialize at the local cafe;s, auctions, livestock sales and county fairs. Melvin never knew a stranger.
Melvin was a lifetime member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Mooney Creek. He was a former Grand Knight, a Honorary Life member of Knights of Columbus Council #2885 and had served on the Church Council. Melvin was a member of the Kansas Livestock Association and Kansas Farm Bureau. In his youth, he was a member of the Leavenworth County Lucky 6 4-H Club and continued his love for county fairs by supporting his children and grandkids through their exhibits.
Melvin married his wife of 57 years, Elaine Marie Noll on Feb. 27,1965, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Mooney Creek. She survives at the home.
Survivors include: a son and three daughters: Sandra (Cecilia Foster) Wagner, Gardner, Kansas, Melvin Mel Jr, (fiance; Antoinette Cammisano), Basehor, Kansas, Susan (Tim) Lehew, Horton, Kansas, Lisa (Tony) Russell, Wichita, Kansas; two surviving sisters, Mary Newell, Oskaloosa, Kansas, Dolores Wood, Atchison; seven grandchildren: Nicole (Aaron) Smith, Mikaela Lehew, Kelly Lehew, Julia Lehew, Joshua Russell, Claire Russell, Jameson Russell; and a great-grandson, Owen Smith.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Gerald A. Wagner and Wilbur C. Wagner.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, Mooney Creek.
Visitation will be 9 to 10:30 a.m. with Rosary Recitation at 10:30 a.m. before Mass at the Church.
Burial will be at Corpus Christi Cemetery.
Memorials suggested to the Corpus Christi Church Building Fund, Corpus Christi Cemetery or to Faith Hospice in care of Barnett Family Funeral Home, P.O. Box 602, Oskaloosa, KS 66066.
barnettfamilyfh.com As published in the Atchison Globe.
