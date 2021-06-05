CUMMINGS, Kan. Gregory Charles Greg Wagner, age 64, of Cummings, Kansas, passed away May 29, 2021, at his home with his loving family at his side.
Mass of Christian burial was Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Joseph Church with Rev. Jeremy Heppler, OSB as celebrant.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Knights of Columbus Council #818 and may be left in care of the Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.arensbergpruett.com.
Greg was born on Nov. 5, 1956, in Atchison, Kansas, the son of Charles R. and Carol A. (Anslinger) Wagner. He attended schools in Easton, Kansas, until 10th grade and then graduated in 1974 from Atchison County Community High School in Effingham. He attended Kansas State University where he participated in the marching band as a tuba player, was very active in the ROTC and was on the KSU Rifle Team.
He married Robyn Kuhnert on Aug. 17, 1979, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Atchison and they shared over 40 years together.
Greg was employed in the Grain Elevator Industry as a superintendent at Atchison County Coop for 15 years, ConAgra for six years and Bunge for five years. He worked at the Pipe Plant for two years and Atchison Castings for six years. He and Robyn bought Daylight Donuts in 2005 and Greg loved frying donuts, enjoyed visiting with the customers and was in charge of quality control. They met so many nice people during their seven years as owners of Daylight Donuts. Greg completed his employment career as a maintenance supervisor at Wal-Mart.
He was a member of St. Benedict Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council #818. He coached baseball and Steelers Football for many years. Greg was a hunter, fisherman and a shooter.
Survivors include his wife, Robyn Wagner, of the couples home in Cummings; three sons, Gabe (Jennifer), Jacob (Dana), Lucas (Sarah); four grandchildren, Hannah, Kori, Emma, Alan; siblings, Jennifer (Kevin) Gigstad, Stephanie (Tom) Nichols, Angela (Russ) Seybert, Richard (Kathy) Wagner, Jeffrey (Bev) Wagner; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Carol Wagner; and an infant sister, Mary Katherine Wagner. As published in the Atchison Globe.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.